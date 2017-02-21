Taiwanese frothing over Starbucks price hikes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese are fuming over an announcement by Starbucks that it will be raising prices on a wide range of its drinks sold in Taiwan starting Feb. 22.

The operator of Starbucks in Taiwan, President Starbucks Corp. (統一星巴克), announced on Monday that it would raise prices on 29 of its coffee and tea beverages due what it claims is an increase in the price of raw materials and labor.

The price for coffee and espresso will go up by NT$10, while the price for lattes, teas, and chocolate beverages will rise by NT$15. To add insult to injury, the price of Starbucks' trademark Frappuccinos is set to rise between NT$5 to as much as NT$20, depending on the flavor.

On the popular Taiwanese message board PTT, netizens complained that at NT$150 (including tax), the grande latte in Taiwan is already more expensive than Japan, where after tax it goes for 482 yen (NT$131). One netizen complained that this was unfair because the average salary in Japan is three times that of Taiwan. In fact, at an average monthly salary of 660,700 yen (roughly NT$179,400), compared to an average monthly salary of NT$43,876 in Taiwan, it is actually four times higher!

The last time Starbucks raised prices in Taiwan was in Oct. 2011, when the company blamed spiraling milk and sugar costs for its price hike on 30 of its drinks, including a NT$10 spike for drinks containing dairy and a NT$5 increase for non-dairy beverages.

Some netizens pointed out the fact that the price of coffee beans have actually nearly dropped in half since 2011, but Starbucks responded that coffee bean prices have been highly volatile.

As can be seen in the chart below, coffee bean prices are indeed substantially lower now than in 2011:



source: tradingeconomics.com