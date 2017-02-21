Ex-first lady declares innocence in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador's former first lady has declared her innocence as she entered a courthouse to face corruption charges related to her husband's presidency.

Prosecutors allege that Ana Ligia de Saca and former President Tony Saca were involved in money laundering and conspiracy. Ligia's attorney says her appearance at Monday's session shows she respects the law.

Police have arrested 10 people allegedly tied to a scheme that diverted at least $246 million government funds through advertising and media companies at the behest of the former president.

Saca governed El Salvador between 2004 and 2009. If convicted he could face up to 32 years in prison.