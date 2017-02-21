Kremlin: Trump associates' peace plan for Ukraine 'absurd'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Kremlin says the Russian government does not know anything about Ukraine peace plan crafted by an opposition Ukrainian lawmaker and two of President Donald Trump's associates.

Russia President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, dismissed the peace plan as "absurd."

The draft plan, first reported by The New York Times, comes just after Trump ousted his national security adviser, retired Gen. Michael Flynn, for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the adviser's contacts with Russia.

The newspaper said the peace plan was the work of Trump business associate Felix Sater, the president's personal lawyer Michael Cohen and Andrii Artemenko (ahn-DRAY ar-teh-MEN-ko), who is running a political opposition movement in Ukraine that was aided by Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort.