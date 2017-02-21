Israel arrests alleged Islamic State supporter

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's domestic security agency says it arrested an Arab citizen suspected of activities linked to the Islamic State group.

The Shin Bet agency says Anas Haj Yehiye, 35, was in contact with IS operatives and attempted to recruit others to carry out attacks in Israel. He was arrested last month.

It says Haj Yehiye was asked to initiate a bus attack in Tel Aviv but the plans were not carried out.

The agency said Monday he disseminated training material to IS operatives online about making explosive devices, sarin gas and other lethal substances.

Arab citizens make up a fifth of Israel's population. The Shin Bet says at least 50 Arab citizens of Israel have traveled to Syria or Iraq to join IS in recent years.