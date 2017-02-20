After Trump remarks, Saudi repeats Palestinian state support

ROME (AP) — Saudia Arabia is reasserting support for a Palestinian state after U.S. President Donald Trump said Mideast peace doesn't depend on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking on Monday after talks with his Italian counterpart, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said: "You have a peace deal which essentially calls for a settlement based on two states living side by side in peace and security." He added: "(A) Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the just settlement of refugees and just sharing water resources. This is the settlement that we believe is a fair and just settlement."

Trump said last week he could accept a two-state solution or a single-state arrangement if it is agreed upon by all sides. Administration officials later said the U.S. absolutely supports a two-state solution.