BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/02/20 23:02
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 25 19 3 3 52 18 60
Manchester City 25 16 4 5 51 29 52
Tottenham 25 14 8 3 46 18 50
Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 50
Liverpool 25 14 7 4 54 30 49
Manchester United 25 13 9 3 38 21 48
Everton 25 11 8 6 40 27 41
West Bromwich Albion 25 10 7 8 34 31 37
Stoke 25 8 8 9 30 36 32
West Ham 25 9 5 11 34 43 32
Southampton 25 8 6 11 28 31 30
Burnley 25 9 3 13 27 36 30
Watford 25 8 6 11 29 42 30
Bournemouth 25 7 5 13 35 49 26
Swansea 25 7 3 15 31 54 24
Middlesbrough 25 4 10 11 19 27 22
Leicester 25 5 6 14 24 43 21
Hull 25 5 5 15 22 49 20
Crystal Palace 25 5 4 16 32 46 19
Sunderland 25 5 4 16 24 46 19
Saturday, Feb. 25

Bournemouth vs. West Bromwich Albion 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Everton 1500 GMT

Swansea vs. Chelsea 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT

Arsenal vs. Southampton 1500 GMT

Burnley vs. Hull 1500 GMT

West Ham vs. Watford 1730 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 26

Stoke vs. Tottenham 1330 GMT

Manchester United vs. Manchester City 1415 GMT

Monday, Feb. 27

Liverpool vs. Leicester 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brighton 32 20 8 4 54 26 68
Newcastle 31 21 3 7 60 25 66
Huddersfield 31 19 4 8 42 35 61
Reading 32 18 6 8 47 41 60
Leeds 33 18 4 11 45 34 58
Sheffield Wednesday 32 17 7 8 41 30 58
Norwich 33 15 6 12 58 47 51
Fulham 31 13 10 8 52 37 49
Barnsley 33 14 7 12 51 47 49
Preston 33 13 10 10 44 40 49
Derby 31 13 8 10 36 29 47
Cardiff 33 13 6 14 45 47 45
Ipswich 33 10 11 12 34 41 41
Birmingham 33 10 10 13 34 48 40
Brentford 31 10 7 14 44 45 37
Queens Park Rangers 32 10 7 15 34 45 37
Aston Villa 31 8 12 11 30 36 36
Nottingham Forest 33 10 6 17 46 58 36
Wolverhampton 31 9 8 14 38 42 35
Burton Albion 32 9 7 16 33 46 34
Bristol City 31 9 5 17 42 46 32
Wigan 32 7 9 16 29 38 30
Blackburn 31 7 8 16 36 49 29
Rotherham 33 4 5 24 30 73 17
Tuesday, Feb. 14

Newcastle 2, Norwich 2

Huddersfield 3, Rotherham 2

Wigan 1, Wolverhampton 0

Ipswich 1, Brighton 1

Barnsley 3, Aston Villa 1

Blackburn 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Nottingham Forest 2, Fulham 3

Birmingham 1, Preston 2

Cardiff 4, Derby 3

Bristol City 1, Leeds 2

Brentford 2, Reading 3

Saturday, Feb. 18

Preston 0, Wigan 0

Brighton 2, Barnsley 0

Norwich 1, Burton Albion 2

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Fulham vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT

Queens Park Rangers 4, Birmingham 1

Wolverhampton vs. Brentford 1500 GMT

Rotherham 0, Cardiff 5

Leeds 1, Ipswich 1

Monday, Feb. 20

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle 2000 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT

Wigan vs. Queens Park Rangers 1945 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Derby 1945 GMT

Reading vs. Huddersfield 1945 GMT

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Fulham vs. Bristol City 2000 GMT

Friday, Feb. 24

Birmingham vs. Wolverhampton 1945 GMT

Blackburn vs. Burton Albion 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 25

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds 1230 GMT

Derby vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT

Fulham vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Brentford 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT

Queens Park Rangers vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Wigan 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Brighton 1730 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 26

Ipswich vs. Norwich 1200 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Bristol City vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT

Newcastle vs. Brighton 1945 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Wolverhampton 1945 GMT

Derby vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 33 19 8 6 59 35 65
Scunthorpe 32 17 9 6 58 33 60
Bolton 31 17 7 7 44 25 58
Fleetwood Town 33 16 10 7 47 32 58
Bradford 33 12 16 5 42 31 52
Southend 32 13 11 8 47 39 50
Millwall 31 14 8 9 47 40 50
Rochdale 31 14 6 11 44 40 48
Peterborough 32 13 8 11 45 41 47
Bristol Rovers 33 12 10 11 50 52 46
Walsall 33 11 13 9 41 43 46
Oxford United 30 12 7 11 37 33 43
Charlton 31 9 15 7 40 33 42
Northampton 33 11 7 15 50 54 40
AFC Wimbledon 31 9 12 10 41 41 39
Milton Keynes Dons 32 10 9 13 40 40 39
Shrewsbury 33 10 8 15 34 45 38
Gillingham 32 8 11 13 40 50 35
Oldham 33 8 11 14 21 33 35
Bury 33 9 7 17 50 61 34
Port Vale 31 8 10 13 33 49 34
Swindon 33 7 9 17 29 47 30
Chesterfield 32 7 6 19 31 52 27
Coventry 32 5 10 17 28 49 25
Tuesday, Feb. 14

Chesterfield 1, Gillingham 1

Bradford 1, Fleetwood Town 2

Sheffield United 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Port Vale 0, Millwall 2

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bury 0

Southend 2, Oxford United 0

Coventry 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Walsall 0, Scunthorpe 0

Shrewsbury 1, Peterborough 2

Charlton 0, Oldham 1

Swindon 1, Northampton 2

Rochdale 0, Bolton 1

Saturday, Feb. 18

Northampton 2, Southend 2

Gillingham 1, Coventry 2

Millwall vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Bolton 2, Bradford 2

Oxford United vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers 1, Port Vale 1

Oldham 0, Swindon 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Peterborough 0, Walsall 2

Bury 2, Chesterfield 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Shrewsbury 2

Charlton 3, Rochdale 3

Scunthorpe 1, Sheffield United 1

Tuesday, Feb. 21

AFC Wimbledon vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT

Oxford United vs. Charlton 1945 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Millwall 1945 GMT

Southend vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 25

Southend vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Bolton vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Peterborough vs. Millwall 1945 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Walsall 1945 GMT

Port Vale vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT

Charlton vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT

Oldham vs. Northampton 1945 GMT

Coventry vs. Bury 1945 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Scunthorpe 1945 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United 1945 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bradford 1945 GMT

Gillingham vs. Swindon 1945 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Bolton 2000 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Doncaster 32 19 7 6 61 38 64
Plymouth 31 19 4 8 51 34 61
Carlisle 32 15 13 4 56 45 58
Luton Town 32 14 11 7 48 30 53
Portsmouth 31 15 7 9 45 29 52
Exeter 32 15 5 12 51 35 50
Mansfield Town 32 12 11 9 41 37 47
Stevenage 32 14 4 14 50 49 46
Wycombe 31 13 7 11 39 39 46
Barnet 32 11 12 9 41 43 45
Colchester 31 12 8 11 47 41 44
Grimsby Town 32 12 8 12 39 39 44
Cambridge United 31 12 7 12 40 37 43
Blackpool 31 10 12 9 45 33 42
Morecambe 30 12 5 13 39 46 41
Crawley Town 31 11 6 14 38 49 39
Yeovil 32 9 11 12 33 40 38
Crewe 32 8 12 12 35 46 36
Accrington Stanley 30 8 9 13 32 42 33
Notts County 32 9 6 17 37 58 33
Cheltenham 32 7 11 14 36 46 32
Hartlepool 32 7 11 14 38 56 32
Leyton Orient 32 8 5 19 35 50 29
Newport County 31 5 10 16 35 50 25
Tuesday, Feb. 14

Grimsby Town 0, Newport County 0

Accrington Stanley 4, Mansfield Town 4

Blackpool 0, Portsmouth 2

Leyton Orient 3, Plymouth 2

Hartlepool 0, Luton Town 3

Cambridge United 1, Yeovil 1

Wycombe 1, Crewe 2

Doncaster 1, Carlisle 2

Exeter 2, Notts County 2

Barnet 1, Morecambe 0

Crawley Town 3, Colchester 2

Cheltenham 1, Stevenage 2

Saturday, Feb. 18

Mansfield Town 0, Grimsby Town 3

Plymouth 1, Hartlepool 1

Stevenage 1, Exeter 1

Newport County 2, Cambridge United 3

Yeovil 0, Cheltenham 2

Portsmouth 1, Barnet 1

Crewe 2, Blackpool 2

Colchester 1, Accrington Stanley 2

Luton Town 1, Doncaster 1

Morecambe 3, Crawley Town 1

Carlisle 2, Wycombe 1

Notts County 3, Leyton Orient 2

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT

Wycombe vs. Colchester 1945 GMT

Morecambe vs. Newport County 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 25

Grimsby Town vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Hartlepool vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Leyton Orient 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Carlisle vs. Cheltenham 1945 GMT

Barnet vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT

Exeter vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT

Morecambe vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT

Notts County vs. Plymouth 1945 GMT

Crewe vs. Hartlepool 1945 GMT

Doncaster vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage 1945 GMT

Colchester vs. Grimsby Town 1945 GMT

Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT