WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Arsenal takes on non-league club Sutton in the FA Cup, playing on the artificial surface at the tiny south London stadium with sparse facilities. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--MAN CITY-TOURE REINVENTED

MANCHESTER, England — Yaya Toure's career at Manchester City looked over at the start of the season. Now, reinvented as a holding midfielder and back in favor with Pep Guardiola, he's an integral part of the team that faces Monaco in the last 16 of the Champions League. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

FBN--PRESIDENTIAL SNUBS

UNDATED — The routine is familiar. The president makes a few bad jokes. The championship-winning team presents the leader of the free world with a personalized jersey. Everyone smiles for the cameras. Nothing political about that, right? Not exactly. In a divided nation, everything is political. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

RGU--PAKISTAN-WOMEN

ISLAMABAD — They might have won only one match at the Asian Women's Rugby Sevens in Laos on the weekend, but for the Pakistan team — which formed only a year ago — it was a dream debut at an international event. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 450 words.

OLY--ASIAN WINTER GAMES-ROUNDUP

SAPPORO, Japan — South Korea won two gold medals in short track speed skating at the Asian Winter Games on Monday, an early indication the hosts of the 2018 Winter Olympics could be regaining their dominance of the sport. SENT: 380 words, photos.

BKN--ALL-STAR-NO DEFENSE

NEW ORLEANS — It was the fourth quarter of the All-Star Game, and a few fans started yelling loudly enough for DeAndre Jordan to hear them from his spot on the Western Conference bench. Their cry: "De-fense! De-fense!" Jordan's shout back: "No, no, no!" By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 715 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SCRAMBLING BARCELONA

MADRID — Lionel Messi?s 90th-minute winner against promoted Leganes did little to ease tensions for Barcelona, which finds itself in the unusual position of having to make peace with fans. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700 GMT.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PREVIEW

LONDON — After the Champions League knockout phase was opened by teams with a combined 24 European titles, the spotlight shifts to those with far less of a continental pedigree. By Rob Harris. SENT: 860 words, photos.

SOC--PESCARA-ZEMAN

ROME — Three days after he was hired, Zdenek Zeman coached last-place Pescara to its first outright win of the season by a score of 5-0 — the first time the Abruzzo club has won with a five-goal margin in Serie A history. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 590 words, photos.

ML--EGYPT-SOCCER RIOT

CAIRO — Egypt's highest appeals court on Monday upheld the death sentences against 10 people convicted over a soccer riot that killed over 70 fans in 2012, becoming one of the world's deadliest soccer disasters. By Maggie Michael. SENT: 450 words.

Also:

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Malaga hosts Las Palmas in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2230 GMT.

CRICKET:

CRI--PAKISTAN-AFRIDI RETIRES

ISLAMABAD — Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi says he has quit international cricket and will focus on playing Pakistan Super League for the next two years. SENT: 320 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-PSL FINAL

ISLAMABAD — The Pakistan Super League final will be played in the city of Lahore next month despite a recent attack there which killed at least 13 people. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 400 words, photos.

GOLF:

GLF--DUSTIN NO 1

LOS ANGELES — The only question about Dustin Johnson going to No. 1 in the world is: What took so long? The talent was never an issue. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 860 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Tatar, Vanek lead Detroit over Pittsburgh. SENT: 1,425 words, photos.

— CAR--F1-MERCEDES-NEW CONTRACTS — Wolff, Lauda renew deals at F1 champion Mercedes. SENT: 110 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207-427-4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.