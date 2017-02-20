Maokong Gondola to offer county/city week ride at NT$50

Taipei (Taiwan News)--Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) is launching the “city/county week” campaign for the Maokong Gondola between February 21 and June 11 with a single ride for NT$50 instead of the current price of NT$120.

The TRTC will offer individuals who come to ride the gondola during the week designated to the city or county where he or she is domiciled the special fare of NT$50 for a single ride on the lift regardless of distance, whereas current single-journey fares for riding to the first, second and terminal stations are NT$70, NT$100 and NT$120, respectively.

Passengers are required to produce related documents indicating respective residency at any of the information counters within the Maokong Gondola system to purchase the discounted ticket.

According to the TRTC, the duration of the discount offers available for individual municipalities varies from one to three weeks based on the population sizes of the municipalities published by the Ministry of the Interior.

In addition, the TRTC has purposely scheduled the discount weeks for residents from distant Pingtung, Taitung, Hualien, and Penghu counties among others to be close to or include long holidays so they can visit Maokong Gondola on a more relaxed schedule.

The NT$50 per ride offer also applies to seniors aged 65 or over, children aged 6-12, people with disabilities, and indigenous people aged 55 or those who are domiciled in Taipei City, the TRTC said.

For more information, please call the TRTC 24-hour customer service hotline (TEL: 02-218-12345) or the 1999 Citizen Hotline (02-27208889 for callers outside of Taipei).

Maokong Gondola City/County Week Campaign Municipality Period Pingtung County/City February 21 - 27 Hualien County/City Taitung County/City Penghu County Kinmen County Lienchiang County Kaohsiung City February 28 – March 12 Nantou County/City March 14 - 19 Miaoli County Hsinchu County/City March 21 - 26 Tainan City March 28 – April 3 Chiayi County/City April 4 - 9 Yunlin County Taoyuan City April 10 - 23 Changhua County/City April 25 – May 1 New Taipei City May 2 - 21 Taichung City May 23 – June 4 Yilan County/City June 5 - 11 Keelung City