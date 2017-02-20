  1. Home
Approval rating for Tsai rebounds in latest poll

The Presidential Office said that the survey result reflected a generally optimistic view of the nation’s overall development.

By Wendy Lee ,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/02/20 20:22

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The approval rating for President Tsai Ing-wen has risen 7.6 points to 41.4 percent, according to the latest poll conducted by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation released Monday.

The survey found 41.4 percent of the respondents approve of Tsai’s job performance, a 7.6 percent increase from the same poll last month.   

You Ying-lung, chairman of the foundation, described the survey result as somewhat “peculiar”, while attributing the increase in the rating to a number of factors, including the government’s economic development initiative, Cabinet reshuffle, and pension reform plans.   

In response, the Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said today that the survey result reflected a generally optimistic view of the nation’s overall development, which stemmed from the recent economic recovery, public’s support for pension reform, and the new infrastructure projects.  

The poll conducted between Feb 13 and 14 collected 1,088 valid samples and has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus and minus 2.97 percentage points.
