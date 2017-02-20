BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — North Korea's top envoy in Kuala Lumpur denounces Malaysia's investigation into the apparent killing of the exiled half brother of North Korea's ruler, calling it politically motivated and demanding a joint probe into the death. The comments from Ambassador Kang Chol came amid rising tensions between North Korea and Malaysia, with Malaysia recalling its ambassador to Pyongyang over what it called "baseless" allegations. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 1,200 words, photos. With MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA-THE LATEST.

NKOREA-PREPPING THE FIELDS — Plug your noses and ready your "Juche fertilizer." It's time to prep the frozen fields in North Korea. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 800 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE-ALLEGATIONS — A retired Philippine police officer says President Rodrigo Duterte, when he was a mayor, ordered and paid him and other members of a so-called liquidation squad to kill criminals and opponents, including a kidnapping suspect, his family and a critical radio commentator. Human rights lawyers say the allegations could be grounds for impeaching Duterte. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 720 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-DEADLY BUS CRASH — Fourteen people, mostly college students on a camping trip, are killed when the brakes on their chartered bus apparently fail on a steep downhill road and it smashes into an electric post and a tree. About 45 others are injured, many seriously. By Aaron Favila. SENT: 292 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-ABDUCTED CREWMEN — Gunmen attack a Vietnamese cargo ship off the Philippines' southern tip, killing a Vietnamese crewman and abducting six others including the vessel's captain, the Philippine coast guard and the ship's owner say. SENT: 310 words.

SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH — Recent developments in the South China Sea, where China is pitted against smaller neighbors in multiple disputes over islands, coral reefs and lagoons in waters crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves. By Hrvoje Hranjski. SENT: 980 words, photos.

PAKISTAN — The Pakistani air force kills dozens of militants in a series of airstrikes in a tribal region along the Afghan border, the military says. By Riaz Khan. SENT: 260 words.

AFGHANISTAN — An Afghan official says at least 10 civilians are killed and four others wounded when unknown gunmen attack a home in eastern Laghman province. SENT: 80 words.

CAMBODIA-POLITICS — Cambodia's legislature amends a law governing political parties to allow the government to apply to the courts to have a party dissolved, an act aimed at the sole opposition group in parliament. By Sopheng Cheang. SENT: 510 words.

NEW ZEALAND-KIM DOTCOM — A New Zealand judge upholds an earlier court ruling that flamboyant internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom and three of his colleagues can be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges. The decision comes five years after U.S. authorities shut down Dotcom's file-sharing website Megaupload and filed charges of conspiracy, racketeering and money laundering against the men. By Nick Perry. SENT: 470 words, photos. With NEW ZEALAND-KIM DOTCOM-TIMELINE.

SINGAPORE-ISRAEL — Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, hosting a visit by his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, says his country believes in a "two-state solution" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. By Annabelle Liang. SENT: 320 words, photos.

TAIWAN-SPAIN-CHINA — Taiwan's foreign ministry protests Spain's decision to deport more than 200 Taiwanese telecom fraud suspects to China, in the latest instance of a government moving to deport citizens of the self-governing island to its rival. SENT: 190 words.

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN ASIA-PHOTO GALLERY — SENT: 280 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks are mixed as investors look for fresh leads while they await economic and corporate earnings reports and Fed meeting minutes due out this week. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 450 words, photos.

HONG KONG-EARNS-DISNEYLAND — Hong Kong Disneyland posts a wider annual loss as attendance by mainland Chinese tourists drops amid a softer tourism market. SENT: 240 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is David Thurber. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.