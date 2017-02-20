AmCham Taipei cites new labor laws as fresh concern for foreign investors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The enacted amendment to Taiwan’s labor act that initiates the controversial “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day" (一例一休) has raised heated debate among local employees and employers, and also gives a big headache to the branches of foreign companies in Taiwan, in particular those needing 24/7 operations such as airline carriers, shipping companies, and data centers. An investor was cited by AmCham Taipei President Andrea Wu Monday as saying that the new law will lead to a 30 percent increase of operation costs.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei (AmCham Taipei) released its seventh annual business climate survey on Monday, which surveyed top executives of AmCham Taipei member companies between October and December 2016, days before the controversial amendments to labor act entered into force in late December. The 34.7 percent of 412 respondents of this issue considered the lack of clarity in labor laws a significant impact on their companies.

Aside from the labor law issue, AmCham Taipei Chairman Albert Chang concluded that government regulation and cross strait issues are factors that impact their businesses the most, with limited progress being made, among which, cross-strait relations and labor law issues entered the top ten list of “the most concerning” for the first time in five years.

Not long ago, a UN report showed that Taiwan is the third lowest foreign direct investment destination after North Korea and Pakistan in Asia, which corresponds to worries shared by foreign investors in the country, including government bureaucracy, regulatory inconsistency between the central and municipal governments, outdated laws and lack of transparency.

On the positive side, most respondents' businesses performed well financially in 2016, according to the survey, many expanded their employment headcount and 56.1 percent of them forecast growth for 2017. Of the respondents, 48.6 percent are optimistic about the five-year business outlook for Taiwan, with only 19 percent pessimistic.

Chang cited a good picture for local talent from the report, saying the majority of the respondents describe human capital in Taiwan as hard-working, very trustworthy, extremely well-educated and easy to train but less creative, innovative and with less initiative.

The survey reflected respondents’enthusiasm for Taiwan as a safe, convenient and friendly place to live and work, while many of the previous concerns about living in Taiwan remain high on the list, including insufficient English-friendly environments, banking services and drinking water; poor air quality and road safety have become the new and most urgent concerns in the 2017 survey.