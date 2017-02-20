Taiwan tech exports drop the most in January

Taipei (Taiwan News)—The value of Taiwan’s exports dropped 12.8 percent in January to US$5.27 billion compared to last December, with exports from the information and communications technology (ICT) sector plummeting the most followed by electronic products and precision equipment.

Fewer work days in January due to the Lunar New Year holiday was cited as the main cause of monthly declines seen across industries by Lin Li-chen (林麗貞), director of the Department of Statistics at the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) at a press conference Tuesday.

Despite a monthly decrease in exported products, the overall value of Taiwan’s exports in January climbed 5.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) to US$1.78 billion.

The exports from the country’s ICT sector dropped 18.8 percent month-on-month (MoM) to US$10.55 billion, since January is traditionally the industry’s slow season, explained Lin.

Despite the monthly decline, the ICT sector reported a slight increase of 6.7 percent in export value from a growing demand for mobile devices, high-end notebooks, and server orders.

Following the end of the peak season and clients' readjusted inventory, the export value of electronic products dropped 11.4 percent to US$9.46 billion.

An incremental increase of 1.04 percent YoY was reported in the electronic product sector, with most growth seen in semiconductor chips, wafer and DRAM ODM orders.

Precision equipment sector exports dropped 6.0 percent MoM, but rose 17.6 percent YoY, the greatest increase reported among seven sectors surveyed by the ministry.

The uptick of precision equipment demand mainly stemmed from panel supply shortages that pushed up retail prices, with the demand for exports coming from China, Hong Kong and U.S.

The export index for the ICT, electronic product, and precision equipment sectors fell below 50 in January to 47.5, 44.9 and 46.9, respectively, indicating possible declines in export orders in February.

The global hike in oil prices drove up Taiwan’s plastics and petrochemical industries exports 5.4 percent YoY to US$1.62 billion, with export value increasing the most in China and Hong Kong by US$130 million.

Responding to a question on her outlook for monthly exports in February: “We expect double-digit growth of 12 percent to 15.7 percent to reach a total export value of US$3.1billion-3.2 billion next month.”

She attributed the positive outlook to the return off three more regular work days in February compared to last month.