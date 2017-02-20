Game consoles end 28-month export decline to Japan

Taipei (Taiwan News)—Taiwan ended 28 consecutive months of declining exports to Japan for the first time in January, according to latest statistics released by Department of Statistics at the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Exports to Japan rose 5.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) to US$1.97 billion, despite a monthly decline of 6.6 percent.

Electronic product exports to Japan jumped 30.6 percent last month to US$120 million contributed largely to the positive growth, while game consoles shipped to the country soared 108 percent to US$700,000.

"Previously, certain companies' orders from Japan declined sharply, causing overall exports to decrease, but we expect the effect to gradually cancel out this month,” said Lin Li-chen (林麗貞), director of the Department of Statistics at the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) at a press conference Tuesday.

Although Taiwan’s monthly exports in January 2017 declined in general to its top three export destinations, namely the U.S., Greater China region, and Europe, incremental annual increases were reported from all three regions.

Exports to the U.S. dropped the most on a monthly basis by 15.3 percent to US$10.15 billion, but was up 4.8 percent YoY, with ICT exports to the region increasing by 11.0 percent to US$400 million.

Taiwan exports to the Greater China region dipped 14.3 percent to US$8.71 billion, yet climbed up 5.5 percent YoY. In terms of export value, chemical product exports to China soared 51.3 percent to US$250 million, followed by the precision equipment industry’s US$150 million (up 11.4 percent), and plastic product exports at US$130 million (increase of 23.5 percent).

In contrast, exports to six countries in ASEAN declined on a monthly and annually basis of 13.2 percent and 7.0 percent to US$3.66 billion, respectively. The countries included Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Brunei.

The greatest export decline was reported in Taiwan’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector, which witnessed an export decline of 24 percent month-on-month (MoM) to US$280 million.

"Taiwanese companies reported many ASEAN clients are now directly placing orders with their local branches or subsidiaries because of business demands, rather than reaching out to headquarters," explained Lin. "We will continue to monitor developments in this export market."

Taiwanese companies surveyed by the ministry last month were very conservative in their outlook for international orders, 51.6 percent had a neutral outlook, 27.6 percent anticipated order declines, and only 20.8 percent expect increasing orders next month.