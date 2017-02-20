Singaporean PM, hosting Netanyahu, endorses 'two-state' plan

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, hosting a visit by his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, says his country believes in a "two-state solution" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Lee explained his stand Monday at a joint news conference with Netanyahu, who does not endorse the two-state approach. Lee said he realizes a two-state solution is difficult to achieve, but said it is the only way to achieve peace and stability.

Netanyahu's official visit is the first to Singapore by an Israeli head of government. Last year Lee became the first Singaporean prime minister to visit Israel.

Netanyahu referred to Singapore and Israel at the news conference as being "kindred spirits." Both nations are small, with significant defense and high-tech industries.