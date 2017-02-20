Photo of the Day: Mysterious shore in New Taipei City

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The Mysterious Shore in Jinshan District, New Taipei City was the backdrop of many scenes in the new Hollywood movie "Silence," which was directed by Martin Scorsese, making the spot famous overnight.

The Mysterious Shore is well known for its special shoreline scenery, including marine caves and reefs. Besides the scenery, visitors can also enjoy the beautiful seafood at the Shui-wei Fish Harbor restaurant nearby.

"Silence" was released on Feb. 17. in Taiwan. It was filmed entirely in Taiwan in locations including Taipei, Taichung and Hualien.

Photo courtesy of Instagram user feifei_lin, taken on Feb. 17, 2017.