  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Photo of the Day: Mysterious shore in New Taipei City

Scenes from the Hollywood film 'Silence' directed by Martin Scorsese were shot in this location

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/02/20 17:31

Mysterious shore in Jinshan, New Taipei City (Image from Instagram user feifei_lin)

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The Mysterious Shore in Jinshan District, New Taipei City was the backdrop of many scenes in the new Hollywood movie "Silence," which was directed by Martin Scorsese, making the spot famous overnight.

The Mysterious Shore is well known for its special shoreline scenery, including marine caves and reefs. Besides the scenery, visitors can also enjoy the beautiful seafood at the Shui-wei Fish Harbor restaurant nearby. 

"Silence" was released on Feb. 17. in Taiwan. It was filmed entirely in Taiwan in locations including Taipei, Taichung and Hualien. 

Photo courtesy of Instagram user feifei_lin, taken on Feb. 17, 2017.
Photo of the Day
New Taipei City
Taipei
Silence
Martin Scorsese
Hollywood

RELATED ARTICLES

C’est le berger allemand ou le loup gris à Taipei Zoo?
2017/02/20 10:12
Photo of the Day: Sea of sunflowers in eastern Taiwan
2017/02/18 15:51
Photo of the Day: Cherry Blossoms in New Taipei City
2017/02/17 16:52
Photo of the Day: Hsuehshan Hiking Trail Entrance
2017/02/16 15:10
Photo of the Day: Artist's sketch of the 2017 Taipei Lantern Festival
2017/02/15 16:30