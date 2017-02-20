The Latest: Malaysia PM defends probe into N. Korean's death

North Korea's Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol speaks to the media outside the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday,
North Korea's Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol, right, speaks to the media outside the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,
North Korea's Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol, right, speaks to the media outside the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,
North Korean ambassador to Malaysia's car enters Malaysian Foreign Ministry in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Since the de
Malaysian police officers guard the gate of the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Feb. 20
North Korean ambassador to Malaysia's car leaves Malaysian Foreign Ministry in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Since the de
Malaysia Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, speaks about detained North Korean Ri Jong Chol, displayed on sc
Malaysia Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, speaks about detained Indonesian suspect Siti Aisyah, displayed
Malaysian police officers guard the gate of the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Feb. 20
Police officers guard the main gate of forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
Malaysia Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, speaks about detained Malaysian suspect Muhammad Farid Bin Jalal
A Malaysian police officer walks in front of the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Feb. 2
Deputy National Police Chief of Malaysia Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, shows a picture of an unidentified being tranced person, displayed
Information about one of the suspects North Korean O Jong Gil, is displayed during a press conference by Malaysia Deputy National Polic
Information about one of the suspects North Korean Hong Song Hac, is displayed during a press conference by Malaysia Deputy National Po
Deputy National Police Chief of Malaysia Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, speaks as Selangor Police Chief Abdul Samah Mat listens during a pr
Malaysian police officers guard the gate of the forensic department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Feb. 20
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother, Kim Jong Nam (all times local):
5 p.m.:
Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak is defending his country's investigation into the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother in the face of criticism by Pyongyang's ambassador.
Najib told reporters Monday that he has "absolute confidence" that police and doctors have been "very objective" in their work.
Earlier Monday, North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol alleged that Malaysia's investigation was politically motivated. Najib said Malaysia had no reason to "paint the North Koreans in a bad light" but added, "We expect them to understand that we apply the rule of law in Malaysia."
Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, died last week after apparently being poisoned in a Kuala Lumpur airport.