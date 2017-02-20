Taiwan’s export orders rise for six straight months

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s export orders increased year-on-year for the sixth consecutive month in January, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) announced Monday.

Taiwan’s overall export orders continued to show growth this month, receiving a total of US$35.97 billion and up 5.2 percent from the same month in the previous year, following a 6.3 percent rise in December, according to the MOEA’s data.

After a 16-month declining streak as of the end of July last year, the nation’s export orders finally started to pick up in August, with January marking the sixth straight month of continuous growth.

The MOEA said that the boost was mainly due to the increased demand for computers and mobile devices.

While slightly below expectation, the MOEA noted that the gain in January was affected by the Lunar New Year holiday, which shortened the number of working days for the month.

The MOEA is expecting steady, modest growth in the nation’s economy in the months ahead, while also noting that the demand for new smartphones in the second half of the financial year will be the underpinning of that growth.