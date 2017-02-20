Hundreds of migrants cross fence into Spain again

MADRID (AP) — The Red Cross says 350 migrants crossed the fence into a Spanish territory in North Africa early Monday, three days after 500 more managed to break the gates.

A spokeswoman for the Red Cross in Ceuta, the Spanish enclave on the Moroccan coast, said that 11 of the Sub-Saharan African migrants were sent to a hospital to be treated for cuts, bone fractures and other injuries. She declined to be identified by name, following internal policy.

Officials say more than a thousand people are now crammed in the CETI center for temporary accommodation of immigrants, designed to house about 500 people.