Mandarin Oriental, Taipei Awarded “Best Hotel In Taiwan” In Destinasian 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards

February 2017 – Mandarin Oriental, Taipei has been awarded No. 1 on the list of “Best Hotels In Taiwan” in the 2017 DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards. The results reflect the best of the luxury travel industry and the appreciation readers share for hospitality they can depend on. Mandarin Oriental, Taipei is deeply honoured to receive this recognition, and this international accolade has further affirms the value of Mandarin Oriental, Taipei’s brand image and legendary service among the discerning travellers.

Established in 2001, DestinAsian is the leading award-winning luxury travel and lifestyle magazine distribute widely across Asia and the Pacific region. In its 12th year, the awards reflect readers’ wishes and current trends in the industry. This year’s poll was conducted between August and October 2016, with readers casting their votes in 31 different categories including hotels and resorts, serviced residences, spas, airlines, airports, and destinations. Optional comments about the winners’ standout attributes shed light on characteristics that readers deem the most important: friendliness of staff and service, convenient location, modern facilities, quality of dining options, comfort, and excellence in design. By using an impartial, open-ended survey with no nominations given, the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards aims to be truly representative of its audience, providing a unique platform to canvas the views of luxury travellers in the Asia-Pacific region. Mandarin Oriental, Taipei’s convenient location with easy access to airports, stylish design with an impressive collection of artworks, extensive restaurants and spa facilities all rated highly on the readers’ criteria.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this award from DestinAsian. This recognition serves as an affirmation that Mandarin Oriental, Taipei’s renowned brand of luxury hospitality, combined with oriental charm, continues to set a benchmark in the hotel industries both in Taiwan and the global market. This would not have been possible without the tremendous hard work and absolute passion of the hotel team. We will remain committed to delivering Mandarin Oriental’s renowned Legendary Service Quality combined with the genuine sincerity of Taiwanese hospitality to completely delight and satisfy our guests from around the world”, says Mr Michael Ziemer, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Taipei.

To experience Mandarin Oriental, Taipei’s exemplary service, rooms and dining, the hotel introduced “Gourmet Retreat” room package, an exclusive offer that gives travellers the best way to explore the iconic landmark in one of the world’s great cities. Guests can enjoy the luxurious accommodation with a sensational dining experience, daily classic breakfast for two at the contemporary all-day dining restaurant Café Un Deux Trois and complimentary Internet access. Special rates start from TWD 12,800 per night and valid until 20 December 2017. Minimum two-night stay is required.