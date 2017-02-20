14 students killed in bus accident in Philippines

TAIPEI(Taiwan News) - At least 14 students were killed and 40 others injured in a road accident in Tanay, Rizal in the Philippines, after the bus they were riding crashed into an electric post on Monday, according to media reports.

The tourist bus, belonging to Panda Coach Tourist and Transpo Inc., was carrying 54 students from BestLink College of the Philippines to a camping resort in Tanay when the bus lost its breaks and slammed into an electric post in Barangay Sampaloc in Tanay, 50-kilometers east of Manila, leading the post to fall onto the bus and crush its roof, the reports said.

Police investigators walks beside the wreckage of a bus that crashed on a downhill road in Tanay, Rizal province, east of Manila, Philippines, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Ten of the victims reportedly died on the spot and four others succumbed to their injuries later at several hospitals nearby, while the driver of the bus was said to be in critical condition.

The driver began working for the company three months ago, according to chief of Tanay's Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Bong Bati, while adding that all the fatalities were taken to the San Isidro Funeral Homes in Tanay.