Extra bus drivers for long-haul day tours to be required before 228 Holiday

Taipei (Taiwan News) Taiwan’s transportation authorities announced on Monday that extra bus drivers would be required for any long-haul commercial day tours that depart early and return late in the wake of a fatal tour bus accident in Taipei that killed 33 and injured 11 a week ago and the new regulations are planned to take effect as soon as before the 228 Peace Memorial Day.

The tour bus operated by Taipei-based Iris Travel Service Co (蝶戀花旅行社) toppled over the guardrail onto its side as it was coming down a curving exit ramp near Taipei. The fatal accident has raised public awareness regarding the problem of tour bus driver fatigue.

To address the issue, Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰) said that in the future drivers’ working hours in the domestic travel industry will be more strictly regulated. If a driver drives too long, he or she will have to be replaced by an extra driver, he said, adding that another measure is multi-modal transportation tours that utilize different transportation tools, such as switching from buses to Taiwan High Speed Rail or Taiwan Rails trains.

Even though extra drivers to take terms driving and multi-modal transportation will drive up tour package prices, safety is of the utmost importance, he said



Directorate General of Highways also announced that 5,157 old tour buses will be recalled for safety checks from March 1 to March 31.