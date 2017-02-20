At least 14 killed in Philippine bus crash

TANAY, Philippines (AP) — Philippine town officials say at least 14 people, most of them college students on a camping trip, were killed when their rented bus lost its brakes on a downhill road and slammed into a post.

Town safety officer Darlito Bati Jr. says 10 of the victims died on the spot and four others died in two hospitals following the accident in the hilly town of Tanay in Rizal province east of Manila.

Bati told The Associated Press that more than 40 others were injured and taken to hospitals, and that several of them were in critical condition.Bati says he helped retrieved the bodies of those killed in the accident.