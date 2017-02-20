Pakistan: Airstrikes target militants on Afghan border

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistani military says the air force has killed dozens of militants in a series of airstrikes in a tribal region along the Afghan border.

The Monday statement from the military says the attacks targeted militant hideouts in the Wucha Bibi area of North Waziristan. The military's claims could not be independently confirmed.

The Pakistani military has been battling Taliban militants in North Waziristan since mid-2014. That campaign has been stepped up after a series of suicide bombings last week killed more than 100 people--including 88 worshippers at a Sufi shrine.