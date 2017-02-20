Indonesia to declare war on its oceans of plastic

Indonesia is taking action to combat plastic debris in marines, said the Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar on Saturday.

According to Jakarta Post, Siti Nurbaya made the statement during the commemoration of National Waste Awareness Day in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan, saying that the government would officially declare the commitment on Feb 23.

Indonesia is also scheduled to present a national action plan during the fourth World’s Ocean Summit in Bali from Feb 22 to 24.

The announcement will be welcome news to environmentalist as Indonesia is listed as the second biggest marine polluter in the world.

The country produces 187.2 million tons of plastic waste each year according to a 2015 study published in the journal Science, while China stands at number one, producing 262.9 million tons of plastic waste, most of which ends up in the ocean.

The government is taking steps to curb the problem, as Siti Nurbaya said on Saturday that Indonesia has been highlighted as one of a handful of countries committed to combating the problem.