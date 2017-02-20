BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — Security camera footage obtained by Japanese television appears to show a careful and deliberate attack last week on the exiled half brother of North Korea's ruler, while Malaysia said Monday it had recalled its ambassador to North Korea amid rising tensions between the nations. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 880 words, photos.

TAIWAN-SPAIN-CHINA - Taiwan's foreign ministry has protested Spain's decision to deport more than 200 Taiwanese telecom fraud suspects to China, in the latest instance of a government moving to deport citizens of the self-governing island to its rival. SENT: 190 words.

NEW ZEALAND-KIM DOTCOM — A New Zealand judge has upheld an earlier ruling that flamboyant internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom and three of his colleagues can be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges. By Nick Perry. SENT 330 words, photos.

SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH - The U.S. Navy is planning a fresh freedom of navigation operation around China's man-made islands, the first under President Donald Trump, the Navy Times reported, citing defense officials. By Hrvoje Hranjski. SENT: 975 words, photos.

NKOREA-PREPPING THE FIELDS — Plug your noses and ready your "Juche fertilizer." It's time to prep the frozen fields in North Korea. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks were muted Monday as investors looked for fresh leads while they awaited economic and corporate earnings reports and Fed meeting minutes due out this week. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 450 words, photos.

