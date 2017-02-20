  1. Home
Inrix's top 10 most traffic-clogged cities in the world

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/02/20 14:16

Traffic analytics firm Inrix has calculated how much time drivers spend stuck in traffic during peak travel times last year in 1,064 cities in 38 countries worldwide. Here are the top 10 most congested cities and how many hours drivers were stuck:

City Country Hours spent in peak congestion
Los Angeles United States 104
Moscow Russia 91
New York United States 89
San Francisco United States 83
Bogota Colombia 80
Sao Paulo Brazil 77
London United Kingdom 73
Atlanta United States 71
Paris France 65
Miami United States 65

Source: Inrix Inc., 2016 Global Traffic Scorecard. Does not include cities in Japan or China, where Inrix does not collect its own data.