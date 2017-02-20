Inrix's top 10 most traffic-clogged cities in the world

Traffic analytics firm Inrix has calculated how much time drivers spend stuck in traffic during peak travel times last year in 1,064 cities in 38 countries worldwide. Here are the top 10 most congested cities and how many hours drivers were stuck:

City Country Hours spent in peak congestion Los Angeles United States 104 Moscow Russia 91 New York United States 89 San Francisco United States 83 Bogota Colombia 80 Sao Paulo Brazil 77 London United Kingdom 73 Atlanta United States 71 Paris France 65 Miami United States 65

Source: Inrix Inc., 2016 Global Traffic Scorecard. Does not include cities in Japan or China, where Inrix does not collect its own data.