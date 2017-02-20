JCIC ranks as best performer 3 years in a row in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2017

For the third year, the JCIC achieves a perfect mark (8 points) in the Depth of Credit Information Index of the 2017 Doing Business report released by the World Bank on October 26th, 2016. Among the 190 economies compared, the rating of Taiwan is well ahead of the average 4.2 points of East Asian and Asian Pacific countries and the average 6.5 points of OECD high-income countries.

The report presents quantitative indicators on business regulations in 10 areas, including the “strength of legal right index,” which evaluates the local regulatory system, and “the depth of credit information index,” which measures rules and practices affecting the coverage, scope and accessibility of credit information. The World Bank sent out the questionnaire to the relevant authorities and calculated the score after completing investigations and verifications designed to determine the “getting credit” ranking among 190 economies around the world.

The National Development Council (NDC) said that “the strength of legal right index” was filled out by the relevant regulatory authorities and this year Taiwan won 4 points out of 12. As to “the depth of credit information index”, the JCIC was responsible for supplying the information as it is the only institution engaged in interbank credit information processing and exchange in Taiwan. In this year’s report, the index’s score remained unchanged from last year with 8 points being the highest on the scale.

JCIC Chairman Mr. Hu Fu-hsiung attributed the outstanding performance to the guidance and support of the competent authorities and the NDC and the hard work of all staff at the agency. Hu also pointed out that improvement can be observed in other countries on the same index, such as East Asian and Asia Pacific countries whose average jumped to 4.2 from last year’s 3.9. Hu noted that the World Bank is likely to expand the examination item pool and the agency will have to double its efforts to remain in the lead.

The JCIC has never stopped its pursuit of a wider and deeper range of services in credit-reporting in order to offer more complete, accurate, instant, and quality credit information to financial institutions for decision-making purposes. The efforts include giving the green light to the financing and leasing companies of non-JCIC members to apply for credit reports on behalf of consumers from existing corporate clients starting October 2015. The improvement is aimed at strengthening efficiency in the process of gathering the information needed for credit analysis and to entitle general consumers to a wider array of financing sources while expanding the scope of credit information collected though the information exchange with leasing and financing companies.

To add value and take insight into credit reports at a new level, the JCIC established a method for consumer credit scores in 2006 and has adjusted its scoring model several times over the years in a bid to adapt to changes in the financial environment and consumer finance trends, and help financial institutions improve efficiency in the risk management of their credit business. The JCIC is currently modifying the model so as to present a wider range of scoring samples and a more precise and reasonable credit-scoring service. In addition, the JCIC is planning to expand assessment coverage in its corporate credit score service and add more information and variables to the model to calculate the score. Meanwhile, the JCIC will make good use of the SME Financing Service Platform, a joint effort by the JCIC and the Small and Medium Enterprise Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, to assist small and medium-size businesses to obtain loans and promote growth.

To better serve the public, online applications for individual credit reports were introduced on November 1, 2015, according to the government’s FinTech initiative. People can go to the website - https://apply.jcic.org.tw – to obtain their credit reports. The online service is free of charge during its current test run until December 31, 2017. A mobile service is under consideration as long as information security can be assured. Also, statistical data is now available for downloading in its OPEN DATA and BIG DATA inquiry sections.

The JCIC has been in business for more than 40 years since its founding in 1975 and is known as the first credit-reporting agency in Asia that collects both positive and negative credit information about individuals and enterprises, and has been seen as a role model for credit-reporting agencies in Asia and an active player through close interactions with other Asian financial supervisory institutions and credit-reporting agencies. To tap into trends in the exchange of credit information among different countries and to support the government’s New Southbound Policy, the JCIC will continue and strengthen partnerships with Southeast Asian countries, with Vietnam being the primary target. The first step is to provide feasible plans devised to swap credit information between the two nations to boost exchange efficiency and make it easier for Taiwanese businesses investing in Vietnam to obtain loans from local banks.