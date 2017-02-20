AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Kim Jong Nam, the estranged, exiled half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, fell ill at a Malaysian airport, complained of being sprayed with some sort of chemical and died last week, sparking an international mystery right out of a spy novel. Many experts pointed the finger at North Korea, and South Korea's spy agency, which has consistently described Kim Jong Un as an irrational and unstable dictator, argued that Kim killed a non-threatening sibling out of "paranoia."

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, after months of campaigning dominated by religious and racial tensions, none of the three candidates vying to run Muslim-majority Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, secured the 50 percent needed for an outright win, setting the stage for a runoff election in April. A tight contest is expected in the second round, which will pit the minority Christian incumbent against a former Cabinet minister backed by conservative Muslim clerics.

Thailand's prime minister said a government committee has approved construction of an 800-megawatt coal power plant near pristine beaches on the Andaman Sea. The plant and an accompanying dock are slated to be built next to an existing oil plant on the coast in Krabi, a world-famous tourist destination.

After unsuccessfully searching a vast Buddhist temple for a prominent monk accused of financial wrongdoing, Thai police said they would arrest him whenever and wherever they can. Phra Dhammajayo is accused of accepting $40 million in embezzled money.

Four suspected rebels, two Indian army soldiers and a civilian were killed in a fierce gunbattle in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

