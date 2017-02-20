New Zealand judge upholds Kim Dotcom extradition ruling

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand judge has upheld an earlier ruling that flamboyant internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom and three of his colleagues can be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges.

The decision Monday comes five years after U.S. authorities shut down Dotcom's file-sharing website Megaupload and filed charges of conspiracy, racketeering and money laundering against the men.

U.S. prosecutors say the site raked in at least $175 million, mainly from people using it to illegally download songs, television shows and movies.

The New Zealand district court ruled in 2015 that Dotcom and the others were eligible for extradition.

High Court judge Justice Murray Gilbert found the district court made mistakes in its ruling but those didn't alter the big picture.

Dotcom tweeted Monday: "We won but we lost anyway."