Lantern festival displays to continue in Beigang and Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Though most of the festivities held across Taiwan to celebrate the lantern festival drew to a close yesterday, it has been announced that Beigang and Taoyuan will extend their displays a bit longer to enable more people to enjoy the lavish lamps.

Due to popular demand, the Yunlin Country government has announced that it will continue to display all of its lanterns in the Beigang section of the 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival for two more months. While the Huwei site will be closed down due to contract restrictions and a labor shortage, according to CNA.

The display, originally scheduled to end on Sunday, will continued to coincide with other major annual events, such as the birthday of the sea goddess Matsu at Beigang's famous Chaotian Temple on April 19 (23rd day of the third lunar month), said Chang Sheng-chih (張勝智), chief of the township

The 26th annual Taiwan Lantern Festival featured more than 3,000 lanterns on a 40-hectare main lantern area in Huwei from Feb 11 to Feb 19 and a supplementary 10-hectare site in the Beigang lantern area, which had been scheduled to end on Feb. 19 but will now continue until April 19. By Feb. 19, the event had set a 12-day record of attendance with 15 million visitors and generated NT$10 billion (US$324 million) in revenue for local businesses, according to the festival organizer.



10-meter long dragon at Beigang lantern area (Image from Taiwan Tourism Bureau)

Meanwhile, Taoyuan has decided extend until the end of the 228 Peace Memorial holiday the displays in some of its lantern areas, including the main "Happy Beginnings" (幸福起家) area and the "Five butterflies Spring" (百蝶嬉春) and "April Rain" (四月望雨) displays.

The 15th annual Taoyuan Lantern Festival had a record number 600,000 visitors this year, which created NT$500 million in revenue for local businesses. The event was originally supposed to end on Feb. 19, bu the city government decided to extend the display until Feb. 28 to allow members of the public another opportunity to enjoy the lights.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said that this year the Taoyuan Lantern Festival had the distinction of being the only lantern display in the country that completely surrounded a lake in the country this year. The display is being held around Longtan Lake and includes six themed light areas, two creative light galleries, and consists of 1 million LED lights.