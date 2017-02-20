  1. Home
BC-SOC--Mexican Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/02/20 04:40
BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
Mexican Football Standings
Liga MX
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Toluca 7 5 1 1 10 4 16
Chivas 7 4 2 1 9 6 14
Tijuana 7 4 1 2 16 11 13
Monterrey 7 3 4 0 11 7 13
Santos 7 2 5 0 10 7 11
Pachuca 7 3 2 2 7 5 11
Pumas 7 3 2 2 10 9 11
Atlas 7 3 1 3 9 9 10
Queretaro 7 2 3 2 7 5 9
Jaguares 6 3 0 3 5 5 9
Veracruz 7 3 0 4 5 7 9
Monarcas 7 2 2 3 7 9 8
Tigres 7 2 1 4 7 7 7
America 7 2 1 4 6 9 7
Necaxa 7 2 1 4 6 11 7
Cruz Azul 7 1 3 3 6 8 6
Leon 7 1 2 4 8 13 5
Puebla 6 0 3 3 5 12 3