BC-SOC--Mexican Standings

By Associated Press
2017/02/20 04:40
Liga MX
|Mexican Football Standings
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Toluca
|7
|5
|1
|1
|10
|4
|16
|Chivas
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|6
|14
|Tijuana
|7
|4
|1
|2
|16
|11
|13
|Monterrey
|7
|3
|4
|0
|11
|7
|13
|Santos
|7
|2
|5
|0
|10
|7
|11
|Pachuca
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|5
|11
|Pumas
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|9
|11
|Atlas
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|9
|10
|Queretaro
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|5
|9
|Jaguares
|6
|3
|0
|3
|5
|5
|9
|Veracruz
|7
|3
|0
|4
|5
|7
|9
|Monarcas
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|9
|8
|Tigres
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|7
|7
|America
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|9
|7
|Necaxa
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|11
|7
|Cruz Azul
|7
|1
|3
|3
|6
|8
|6
|Leon
|7
|1
|2
|4
|8
|13
|5
|Puebla
|6
|0
|3
|3
|5
|12
|3