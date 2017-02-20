|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Chelsea
|25 19
|3
|3
|52
|18
|60
|Manchester City
|25 16
|4
|5
|51
|29
|52
|Tottenham
|25 14
|8
|3
|46
|18
|50
|Arsenal
|25 15
|5
|5
|54
|28
|50
|Liverpool
|25 14
|7
|4
|54
|30
|49
|Manchester United
|25 13
|9
|3
|38
|21
|48
|Everton
|25 11
|8
|6
|40
|27
|41
|West Bromwich Albion 25 10
|7
|8
|34
|31
|37
|Stoke
|25
|8
|8
|9
|30
|36
|32
|West Ham
|25
|9
|5 11
|34
|43
|32
|Southampton
|25
|8
|6 11
|28
|31
|30
|Burnley
|25
|9
|3 13
|27
|36
|30
|Watford
|25
|8
|6 11
|29
|42
|30
|Bournemouth
|25
|7
|5 13
|35
|49
|26
|Swansea
|25
|7
|3 15
|31
|54
|24
|Middlesbrough
|25
|4 10 11
|19
|27
|22
|Leicester
|25
|5
|6 14
|24
|43
|21
|Hull
|25
|5
|5 15
|22
|49
|20
|Crystal Palace
|25
|5
|4 16
|32
|46
|19
|Sunderland
|25
|5
|4 16
|24
|46
|19
|Saturday, Feb. 25
Bournemouth vs. West Bromwich Albion 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Everton 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. Chelsea 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT
Arsenal vs. Southampton 1500 GMT
Burnley vs. Hull 1500 GMT
West Ham vs. Watford 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 26
Stoke vs. Tottenham 1330 GMT
Manchester United vs. Manchester City 1415 GMT
|Monday, Feb. 27
Liverpool vs. Leicester 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Brighton
|32 20
|8
|4
|54
|26
|68
|Newcastle
|31 21
|3
|7
|60
|25
|66
|Huddersfield
|31 19
|4
|8
|42
|35
|61
|Reading
|32 18
|6
|8
|47
|41
|60
|Leeds
|33 18
|4 11
|45
|34
|58
|Sheffield Wednesday 32 17
|7
|8
|41
|30
|58
|Norwich
|33 15
|6 12
|58
|47
|51
|Fulham
|31 13 10
|8
|52
|37
|49
|Barnsley
|33 14
|7 12
|51
|47
|49
|Preston
|33 13 10 10
|44
|40
|49
|Derby
|31 13
|8 10
|36
|29
|47
|Cardiff
|33 13
|6 14
|45
|47
|45
|Ipswich
|33 10 11 12
|34
|41
|41
|Birmingham
|33 10 10 13
|34
|48
|40
|Brentford
|31 10
|7 14
|44
|45
|37
|Queens Park Rangers 32 10
|7 15
|34
|45
|37
|Aston Villa
|31
|8 12 11
|30
|36
|36
|Nottingham Forest
|33 10
|6 17
|46
|58
|36
|Wolverhampton
|31
|9
|8 14
|38
|42
|35
|Burton Albion
|32
|9
|7 16
|33
|46
|34
|Bristol City
|31
|9
|5 17
|42
|46
|32
|Wigan
|32
|7
|9 16
|29
|38
|30
|Blackburn
|31
|7
|8 16
|36
|49
|29
|Rotherham
|33
|4
|5 24
|30
|73
|17
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
Newcastle 2, Norwich 2
Huddersfield 3, Rotherham 2
Wigan 1, Wolverhampton 0
Ipswich 1, Brighton 1
Barnsley 3, Aston Villa 1
Blackburn 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Nottingham Forest 2, Fulham 3
Birmingham 1, Preston 2
Cardiff 4, Derby 3
Bristol City 1, Leeds 2
Brentford 2, Reading 3
|Saturday, Feb. 18
Preston 0, Wigan 0
Brighton 2, Barnsley 0
Norwich 1, Burton Albion 2
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Fulham vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT
Reading vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT
Queens Park Rangers 4, Birmingham 1
Wolverhampton vs. Brentford 1500 GMT
Rotherham 0, Cardiff 5
Leeds 1, Ipswich 1
|Monday, Feb. 20
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle 2000 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 21
Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT
Wigan vs. Queens Park Rangers 1945 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Derby 1945 GMT
Reading vs. Huddersfield 1945 GMT
|Wednesday, Feb. 22
Fulham vs. Bristol City 2000 GMT
|Friday, Feb. 24
Birmingham vs. Wolverhampton 1945 GMT
Blackburn vs. Burton Albion 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Sheffield United
|33 19
|8
|6
|59
|35
|65
|Scunthorpe
|32 17
|9
|6
|58
|33
|60
|Bolton
|31 17
|7
|7
|44
|25
|58
|Fleetwood Town
|33 16 10
|7
|47
|32
|58
|Bradford
|33 12 16
|5
|42
|31
|52
|Southend
|32 13 11
|8
|47
|39
|50
|Millwall
|31 14
|8
|9
|47
|40
|50
|Rochdale
|31 14
|6 11
|44
|40
|48
|Peterborough
|32 13
|8 11
|45
|41
|47
|Bristol Rovers
|33 12 10 11
|50
|52
|46
|Walsall
|33 11 13
|9
|41
|43
|46
|Oxford United
|30 12
|7 11
|37
|33
|43
|Charlton
|31
|9 15
|7
|40
|33
|42
|Northampton
|33 11
|7 15
|50
|54
|40
|AFC Wimbledon
|31
|9 12 10
|41
|41
|39
|Milton Keynes Dons 32 10
|9 13
|40
|40
|39
|Shrewsbury
|33 10
|8 15
|34
|45
|38
|Gillingham
|32
|8 11 13
|40
|50
|35
|Oldham
|33
|8 11 14
|21
|33
|35
|Bury
|33
|9
|7 17
|50
|61
|34
|Port Vale
|31
|8 10 13
|33
|49
|34
|Swindon
|33
|7
|9 17
|29
|47
|30
|Chesterfield
|32
|7
|6 19
|31
|52
|27
|Coventry
|32
|5 10 17
|28
|49
|25
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
Chesterfield 1, Gillingham 1
Bradford 1, Fleetwood Town 2
Sheffield United 0, Bristol Rovers 0
Port Vale 0, Millwall 2
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bury 0
Southend 2, Oxford United 0
Coventry 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Walsall 0, Scunthorpe 0
Shrewsbury 1, Peterborough 2
Charlton 0, Oldham 1
Swindon 1, Northampton 2
Rochdale 0, Bolton 1
|Saturday, Feb. 18
Northampton 2, Southend 2
Gillingham 1, Coventry 2
Millwall vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Bolton 2, Bradford 2
Oxford United vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers 1, Port Vale 1
Oldham 0, Swindon 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Peterborough 0, Walsall 2
Bury 2, Chesterfield 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Shrewsbury 2
Charlton 3, Rochdale 3
Scunthorpe 1, Sheffield United 1
|Tuesday, Feb. 21
AFC Wimbledon vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT
Oxford United vs. Charlton 1945 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Millwall 1945 GMT
Southend vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Doncaster
|32 19
|7
|6
|61
|38
|64
|Plymouth
|31 19
|4
|8
|51
|34
|61
|Carlisle
|32 15 13
|4
|56
|45
|58
|Luton Town
|32 14 11
|7
|48
|30
|53
|Portsmouth
|31 15
|7
|9
|45
|29
|52
|Exeter
|32 15
|5 12
|51
|35
|50
|Mansfield Town
|32 12 11
|9
|41
|37
|47
|Stevenage
|32 14
|4 14
|50
|49
|46
|Wycombe
|31 13
|7 11
|39
|39
|46
|Barnet
|32 11 12
|9
|41
|43
|45
|Colchester
|31 12
|8 11
|47
|41
|44
|Grimsby Town
|32 12
|8 12
|39
|39
|44
|Cambridge United
|31 12
|7 12
|40
|37
|43
|Blackpool
|31 10 12
|9
|45
|33
|42
|Morecambe
|30 12
|5 13
|39
|46
|41
|Crawley Town
|31 11
|6 14
|38
|49
|39
|Yeovil
|32
|9 11 12
|33
|40
|38
|Crewe
|32
|8 12 12
|35
|46
|36
|Accrington Stanley 30
|8
|9 13
|32
|42
|33
|Notts County
|32
|9
|6 17
|37
|58
|33
|Cheltenham
|32
|7 11 14
|36
|46
|32
|Hartlepool
|32
|7 11 14
|38
|56
|32
|Leyton Orient
|32
|8
|5 19
|35
|50
|29
|Newport County
|31
|5 10 16
|35
|50
|25
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
Grimsby Town 0, Newport County 0
Accrington Stanley 4, Mansfield Town 4
Blackpool 0, Portsmouth 2
Leyton Orient 3, Plymouth 2
Hartlepool 0, Luton Town 3
Cambridge United 1, Yeovil 1
Wycombe 1, Crewe 2
Doncaster 1, Carlisle 2
Exeter 2, Notts County 2
Barnet 1, Morecambe 0
Crawley Town 3, Colchester 2
Cheltenham 1, Stevenage 2
|Saturday, Feb. 18
Mansfield Town 0, Grimsby Town 3
Plymouth 1, Hartlepool 1
Stevenage 1, Exeter 1
Newport County 2, Cambridge United 3
Yeovil 0, Cheltenham 2
Portsmouth 1, Barnet 1
Crewe 2, Blackpool 2
Colchester 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Luton Town 1, Doncaster 1
Morecambe 3, Crawley Town 1
Carlisle 2, Wycombe 1
Notts County 3, Leyton Orient 2
|Tuesday, Feb. 21
Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT
Wycombe vs. Colchester 1945 GMT
Morecambe vs. Newport County 1945 GMT