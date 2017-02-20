A top Jewish leader urges Trump act against anti-Semitism

JERUSALEM (AP) — A top American Jewish leader is urging President Donald Trump to speak out against anti-Semitism amid a surge in harassment of Jews in the U.S.

Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, says: "I think that the president helps set the tone for a country. ... I'm hopeful that what he said about ... addressing hate and racism of all kinds in American society will be translated into clear action."

Hoenlein spoke in Jerusalem on Sunday.

American Jews have experienced a sharp rise in anti-Semitism over the course of the presidential campaign and this year. Among the incidents, Jewish centers in 27 states and Canada received telephone bomb threats last month.