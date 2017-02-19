Spiral slide in China is fast but business is slow

A shopping mall in the Chinese city of Chongqing has installed a spiral slide that takes only 12 seconds to send a person from the 4th floor down to the ground floor, but a ride will cost RMB30 (about NT$135).

An online news outlet of Chongqing Morning Post reported that a shopping hall has installed such a tall spiral slide in the atrium space that intends to serve as an alternative to elevators. Although the slide was fast, its business was very slow as the slide was observed for half an hour and nobody slid down it, the news outlet reported.

The gray-colored slide, which is visible from every corner of the mall, is 16 meters in height and 46.8 meters in length, going spirally down from the fourth floor to the first floor, the report said. At the end of the slide, there is a thick mattress on the ground to provide cushioning, the report said.

Some Chinese Internet users have discussed the slide on Weibo. One user said, “Does it mean to compete whose pants are more durable?” Other users were concerned about the harm it could cause if a bad person put blades in the slide. However, many said that it was too expensive to spend RMB30 in 12 seconds, so they would rather take free elevators.