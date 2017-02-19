Graham: Trump must punish Russia for election interference

MUNICH (AP) — A senior Republican senator says President Donald Trump needs to take action against Russia over allegations that Moscow interfered in the election that brought him to power.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham told the Munich Security Conference he would introduce a bipartisan motion for new Russia sanctions and it will get "north of 75 votes."

He said Sunday that "my goal is to put it on Trump's desk and I hope he'll embrace the idea that as the leader of the free world he should be working with us to punish Russia."

Graham says his "biggest concern with President Trump... is that he's never really looked the camera in the eye and said ... they're going to pay a price on my watch for trying to interfere in our election."