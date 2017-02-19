Mercury forecast to dip to 12 degrees in coastal areas of northern Taiwan on Thursday

The weather in Taiwan was expected to be warm Sunday and Monday before temperatures beginning to dip in the next few days due to the expected arrival of a cold front on Thursday that could send temperatures down to as low as 12 degrees Celsius in some coastal areas of northern Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

As the seasonal northeasterly winds become weaker, partly cloudy to sunny skies could be seen in most parts of the island on Sunday, with occasional showers expected only in coastal areas of eastern Taiwan, the CWB said.

Highs on Sunday could rise to between 26 and 27 in western Taiwan and 24 to 25 degrees in eastern Taiwan, the bureau said. However, the bureau has warned of big fluctuations in temperature between daytime and nighttime hours.

With the anticipated arrival of weak seasonal winds on Tuesday, the weather in northern Taiwan will turn cool and wet. Temperatures will rebound to above 28 degrees on Wednesday and occasional rainfall is forecast for the area, according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮).

On Thursday, a weather front followed by a continental cold air mass will arrive, sending temperatures down throughout Taiwan, Wu said.

From Friday to next Sunday, the weather is forecast to be cold and wet around Taiwan, with the mercury dropping to 14 degrees in Taipei and 11 degrees in some open and coastal areas north of central Taiwan, according to Wu.