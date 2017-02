HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scores on Sunday from the first one-day cricket international between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park (reduced by rain to 34 overs per side):

____

New Zealand 207-7 (Kane Williamson 59, Colin de Grandhomme 34 not out, Dean Brownlie 31; Chris Morris 4-62, Kagiso Rabada 2-31).