BC-BKN--NBA Standings

NBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/02/19 14:49
National Basketball Association

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 37 20 .649
Toronto 33 24 .579 4
New York 23 34 .404 14
Philadelphia 21 35 .375 15½
Brooklyn 9 47 .161 27½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 34 21 .618
Atlanta 32 24 .571
Miami 25 32 .439 10
Charlotte 24 32 .429 10½
Orlando 21 37 .362 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 39 16 .709
Indiana 29 28 .509 11
Chicago 28 29 .491 12
Detroit 27 30 .474 13
Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 43 13 .768
Houston 40 18 .690 4
Memphis 34 24 .586 10
New Orleans 23 34 .404 20½
Dallas 22 34 .393 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 35 22 .614
Oklahoma City 32 25 .561 3
Denver 25 31 .446
Portland 23 33 .411 11½
Minnesota 22 35 .386 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 47 9 .839
L.A. Clippers 35 21 .625 12
Sacramento 24 33 .421 23½
L.A. Lakers 19 39 .328 29
Phoenix 18 39 .316 29½

___

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games
2017 NBA All-Star Game

Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference at New Orleans, LA, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Portland at Orlando

Charlotte at Detroit

Houston at New Orleans

New York at Cleveland

Denver at Sacramento

L.A. Clippers at Golden State