BC-BKN--NBA Standings

|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|Toronto
|33
|24
|.579
|4
|New York
|23
|34
|.404
|14
|Philadelphia
|21
|35
|.375
|15½
|Brooklyn
|9
|47
|.161
|27½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|Atlanta
|32
|24
|.571
|2½
|Miami
|25
|32
|.439
|10
|Charlotte
|24
|32
|.429
|10½
|Orlando
|21
|37
|.362
|14½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|39
|16
|.709
|—
|Indiana
|29
|28
|.509
|11
|Chicago
|28
|29
|.491
|12
|Detroit
|27
|30
|.474
|13
|Milwaukee
|25
|30
|.455
|14
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|43
|13
|.768
|—
|Houston
|40
|18
|.690
|4
|Memphis
|34
|24
|.586
|10
|New Orleans
|23
|34
|.404
|20½
|Dallas
|22
|34
|.393
|21
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|35
|22
|.614
|—
|Oklahoma City
|32
|25
|.561
|3
|Denver
|25
|31
|.446
|9½
|Portland
|23
|33
|.411
|11½
|Minnesota
|22
|35
|.386
|13
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|47
|9
|.839
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|35
|21
|.625
|12
|Sacramento
|24
|33
|.421
|23½
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|39
|.328
|29
|Phoenix
|18
|39
|.316
|29½
___
|Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Sunday's Games
|2017 NBA All-Star Game
Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference at New Orleans, LA, 8:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Thursday's Games
Portland at Orlando
Charlotte at Detroit
Houston at New Orleans
New York at Cleveland
Denver at Sacramento
L.A. Clippers at Golden State