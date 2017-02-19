BC-BKN--NBA Standings,0264

National Basketball Association

At A Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 37 20 .649 — Toronto 33 24 .579 4 New York 23 34 .404 14 Philadelphia 21 35 .375 15½ Brooklyn 9 47 .161 27½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Washington 34 21 .618 — Atlanta 32 24 .571 2½ Miami 25 32 .439 10 Charlotte 24 32 .429 10½ Orlando 21 37 .362 14½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 39 16 .709 — Indiana 29 28 .509 11 Chicago 28 29 .491 12 Detroit 27 30 .474 13 Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB San Antonio 43 13 .768 — Houston 40 18 .690 4 Memphis 34 24 .586 10 New Orleans 23 34 .404 20½ Dallas 22 34 .393 21 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Utah 35 22 .614 — Oklahoma City 32 25 .561 3 Denver 25 31 .446 9½ Portland 23 33 .411 11½ Minnesota 22 35 .386 13 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Golden State 47 9 .839 — L.A. Clippers 35 21 .625 12 Sacramento 24 33 .421 23½ L.A. Lakers 19 39 .328 29 Phoenix 18 39 .316 29½

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games 2017 NBA All-Star Game

Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference at New Orleans, LA, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Portland at Orlando

Charlotte at Detroit

Houston at New Orleans

New York at Cleveland

Denver at Sacramento

L.A. Clippers at Golden State