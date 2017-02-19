BC-HKN--NHL Standings,0401

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 59 31 20 8 70 166 153 Ottawa 56 31 19 6 68 154 149 Florida 57 27 20 10 64 147 161 Boston 58 29 23 6 64 157 155 Toronto 57 26 20 11 63 177 173 Buffalo 59 26 23 10 62 146 163 Tampa Bay 57 25 24 8 58 157 164 Detroit 58 23 25 10 56 144 173 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 57 39 11 7 85 194 124 Pittsburgh 57 36 13 8 80 202 160 Columbus 57 37 15 5 79 184 139 N.Y. Rangers 57 37 19 1 75 194 151 N.Y. Islanders 57 26 21 10 62 168 170 Philadelphia 58 27 24 7 61 151 177 New Jersey 58 25 23 10 60 134 164 Carolina 54 24 22 8 56 141 158 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 58 39 13 6 84 195 133 Chicago 58 35 18 5 75 167 150 St. Louis 59 31 23 5 67 169 171 Nashville 57 27 22 8 62 160 156 Winnipeg 61 27 29 5 59 177 192 Dallas 60 23 27 10 56 165 193 Colorado 56 16 38 2 34 111 187 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA San Jose 59 35 18 6 76 165 142 Edmonton 59 32 19 8 72 171 152 Anaheim 59 30 19 10 70 153 151 Calgary 59 29 26 4 62 153 167 Los Angeles 57 28 25 4 60 143 144 Vancouver 59 26 27 6 58 140 169 Arizona 57 20 30 7 47 137 181

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 3, St. Louis 2

Winnipeg 3, Montreal 1

Detroit 3, Washington 2, SO

Ottawa 6, Toronto 3

New Jersey 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Edmonton 3, Chicago 1

San Jose 4, Arizona 1

Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

Minnesota 5, Nashville 2

Vancouver 2, Calgary 1, OT

Florida 3, Los Angeles 2

Sunday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Rangers

Detroit at Pittsburgh

Winnipeg at Ottawa

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders

Nashville at Columbus

Chicago at Buffalo

Toronto at Carolina

Tampa Bay at Colorado

Boston at San Jose

Los Angeles at Anaheim

Philadelphia at Vancouver