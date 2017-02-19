BC-HKN--NHL Standings

  1. Home
Associated Press
2017/02/19
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 59 31 20 8 70 166 153
Ottawa 56 31 19 6 68 154 149
Florida 57 27 20 10 64 147 161
Boston 58 29 23 6 64 157 155
Toronto 57 26 20 11 63 177 173
Buffalo 59 26 23 10 62 146 163
Tampa Bay 57 25 24 8 58 157 164
Detroit 58 23 25 10 56 144 173
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 57 39 11 7 85 194 124
Pittsburgh 57 36 13 8 80 202 160
Columbus 57 37 15 5 79 184 139
N.Y. Rangers 57 37 19 1 75 194 151
N.Y. Islanders 57 26 21 10 62 168 170
Philadelphia 58 27 24 7 61 151 177
New Jersey 58 25 23 10 60 134 164
Carolina 54 24 22 8 56 141 158
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 58 39 13 6 84 195 133
Chicago 58 35 18 5 75 167 150
St. Louis 59 31 23 5 67 169 171
Nashville 57 27 22 8 62 160 156
Winnipeg 61 27 29 5 59 177 192
Dallas 60 23 27 10 56 165 193
Colorado 56 16 38 2 34 111 187
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 59 35 18 6 76 165 142
Edmonton 59 32 19 8 72 171 152
Anaheim 59 30 19 10 70 153 151
Calgary 59 29 26 4 62 153 167
Los Angeles 57 28 25 4 60 143 144
Vancouver 59 26 27 6 58 140 169
Arizona 57 20 30 7 47 137 181

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 3, St. Louis 2

Winnipeg 3, Montreal 1

Detroit 3, Washington 2, SO

Ottawa 6, Toronto 3

New Jersey 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Edmonton 3, Chicago 1

San Jose 4, Arizona 1

Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

Minnesota 5, Nashville 2

Vancouver 2, Calgary 1, OT

Florida 3, Los Angeles 2

Sunday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Rangers

Detroit at Pittsburgh

Winnipeg at Ottawa

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders

Nashville at Columbus

Chicago at Buffalo

Toronto at Carolina

Tampa Bay at Colorado

Boston at San Jose

Los Angeles at Anaheim

Philadelphia at Vancouver