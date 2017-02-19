BC-HKN--NHL Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
By The Associated Press
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|59
|31
|20
|8
|70
|166
|153
|Ottawa
|56
|31
|19
|6
|68
|154
|149
|Florida
|57
|27
|20
|10
|64
|147
|161
|Boston
|58
|29
|23
|6
|64
|157
|155
|Toronto
|57
|26
|20
|11
|63
|177
|173
|Buffalo
|59
|26
|23
|10
|62
|146
|163
|Tampa Bay
|57
|25
|24
|8
|58
|157
|164
|Detroit
|58
|23
|25
|10
|56
|144
|173
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|57
|39
|11
|7
|85
|194
|124
|Pittsburgh
|57
|36
|13
|8
|80
|202
|160
|Columbus
|57
|37
|15
|5
|79
|184
|139
|N.Y. Rangers
|57
|37
|19
|1
|75
|194
|151
|N.Y. Islanders
|57
|26
|21
|10
|62
|168
|170
|Philadelphia
|58
|27
|24
|7
|61
|151
|177
|New Jersey
|58
|25
|23
|10
|60
|134
|164
|Carolina
|54
|24
|22
|8
|56
|141
|158
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|58
|39
|13
|6
|84
|195
|133
|Chicago
|58
|35
|18
|5
|75
|167
|150
|St. Louis
|59
|31
|23
|5
|67
|169
|171
|Nashville
|57
|27
|22
|8
|62
|160
|156
|Winnipeg
|61
|27
|29
|5
|59
|177
|192
|Dallas
|60
|23
|27
|10
|56
|165
|193
|Colorado
|56
|16
|38
|2
|34
|111
|187
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|59
|35
|18
|6
|76
|165
|142
|Edmonton
|59
|32
|19
|8
|72
|171
|152
|Anaheim
|59
|30
|19
|10
|70
|153
|151
|Calgary
|59
|29
|26
|4
|62
|153
|167
|Los Angeles
|57
|28
|25
|4
|60
|143
|144
|Vancouver
|59
|26
|27
|6
|58
|140
|169
|Arizona
|57
|20
|30
|7
|47
|137
|181
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
|Saturday's Games
Buffalo 3, St. Louis 2
Winnipeg 3, Montreal 1
Detroit 3, Washington 2, SO
Ottawa 6, Toronto 3
New Jersey 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Edmonton 3, Chicago 1
San Jose 4, Arizona 1
Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
Minnesota 5, Nashville 2
Vancouver 2, Calgary 1, OT
Florida 3, Los Angeles 2
|Sunday's Games
Washington at N.Y. Rangers
Detroit at Pittsburgh
Winnipeg at Ottawa
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders
Nashville at Columbus
Chicago at Buffalo
Toronto at Carolina
Tampa Bay at Colorado
Boston at San Jose
Los Angeles at Anaheim
Philadelphia at Vancouver