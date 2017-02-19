Eli Tomac wins AMA Supercross race in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Tomac won the AMA Supercross race Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium for his third 450SX Class victory of the season.

The Kawasaki rider from Cortez, Colorado, has won three of the last four races, also topping the podium in Glendale, Arizona, and Oakland, California. He has seven career 450SX victories.

KTM's Marvin Musquin, the Frenchman who raced to his first 450SX Class victory last week in Arlington, Texas, was second. Minnesota star Ryan Dungey finished third on a KTM. Dungey leads the season standings, 16 points ahead of Musquin and 24 in front of Tomac.

Ken Roczen, the Honda rider who won the first two races of the season, is sidelined with wrist and arm injuries sustained in a crash.

Kawasaki's Joey Savatgy won the opening race in the Eastern Regional 250SK season. KTM's Jordan Smith was second, and Husqvarna's Zach Osborne finished third.