South Africa wins toss, bowls in 1st ODI vs. New Zealand

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl Sunday in the first one-day cricket international against New Zealand, which was shortened by rain to 34 overs a side.

Heavy rain on Saturday and throughout the morning, followed by further light showers, saturated the outfield at Seddon Park, preventing the scheduled start of play at 2pm. When the rain abated and after several ground inspections the umpires decided a shortened match could start at 5.15pm (local time).

New Zealand named legspinner Ish Sodhi and called on opener Tom Latham to keep wicket in place of Luke Ronchi, strengthening its batting lineup.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada returned to the South African lineup after being rested for Friday's one-off Twenty20 international. The Proteas also added a spinner, naming left-armer Tabraiz Shamsi to play his fourth one-day international. David Miller was unavailable because of a finger injury.

South Africa is the top-ranked team in one day internationals, having won its last 11 matches including 5-0 series wins over Australia and Sri Lanka. It assumed the No. 1 ranking when New Zealand beat formerly top-ranked Australia in the Chappell-Hadlee series earlier this month.

New Zealand is also unbeaten in eight one-day internationals at home this summer.

_____

New Zealand: Dean Brownlie, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, A.B. de Villiers (captain), J.P. Duminy, Farhaan Behardein, Chris Morris, Andile Phehulkwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.