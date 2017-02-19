  1. Home
  2. World

Talbot leads Oilers past Blackhawks 3-1

By MATT CARLSON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/02/19 10:53

Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot (33) stops a shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Tanner Kero (67) as Oilers defenseman Andrej Sekera (2

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Matt Benning (83) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during t

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) stops the shot of Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during the first period

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Ryan Hartman (38) and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba (62) fight during the second period of an NHL

CHICAGO (AP) — Cam Talbot made 38 saves, Connor McDavid scored his 20th goal and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday night for their third straight win.

Matt Benning and Milan Lucic also scored for Edmonton in the opener of its season-high six-game road trip. McDavid, who leads the NHL in points, fired into an empty net with 27 seconds left.

Talbot, the NHL's busiest goalie in games and minutes played, lost a shutout bid when Richard Panik scored his 15th goal with 4:47 left. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews earned his 600th NHL point with a nice pass on the play.