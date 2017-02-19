Mexico: Sinaloa state raid nets prominent drug suspect

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say they have detained an alleged drug gang figure in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, home to the powerful cartel of the same name.

Federal prosecutors identify the suspect as Francisco Javier with no last name given. A Saturday statement said he was arrested in a raid at a home in the state capital, Culiacan.

Multiple Mexican media reports said it was Francisco Javier Zazueta Rosales, a purported henchman for one of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's sons. Guzman, a longtime leader of the Sinaloa cartel, was extradited to the U.S. last month.

Prosecutors allege the suspect ran operations in Culiacan, including smuggling drugs to the U.S. He is also believed to have ordered a Sept. 30, 2016 ambush in which five Mexican soldiers were killed and 10 wounded.