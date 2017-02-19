Sanctuary holds 7 cows saved from slaughter to promote peace

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona sanctuary is sheltering seven cows that were intended for slaughter as part of an effort that owners believe promotes peace and good health.

Goshala cow sanctuary President Naren Koka told the Casa Grande Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2luqVqh) that the organization protects cows while educating people about how saving these animals promotes a sustainable ecosystem.

"We believe that kindness to animals leads to kindness to humans and hence a peaceful world," Koka said.

Groups visit the farm and cows make public appearances to spread awareness.

Support comes from the Indian community and some animal advocates. One cow's care can cost $150 monthly.

A volunteer said the cows' milk cannot be sold but is shared with groups for religious uses. "One of the purposes in establishing Goshala was so milk may be offered for deity worship at temple," said one of the founders, Prayag Narayan Misra.

Cows are good for the Earth when they are given proper care, Koka said.

"Cows eat grass, and the cow dung is very good for the earth. It protects the topsoil, and the manure can be used to feed the corn," he said. "The manure has anti-bacterial properties. In India, it's mixed with water and used as a floor cleanser, and the cow urine is a natural way to repel insects from plants."

The sanctuary plans to bring cows to the Festival of Colors on March 19 in Tempe.

___

Information from: Casa Grande Dispatch.