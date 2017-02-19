Hungarian film 'On Body and Soul' wins Golden Bear in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — A Hungarian love story about two slaughterhouse workers who connect in shared dreams has won the top Golden Bear award at this year's Berlin Film Festival.

"On Body and Soul" by writer-director Ildiko Enyedi contrasts the harsh reality of the abattoir with the magical world of slumber.

The film on Saturday beat hot favorite "The Other Side of Hope," a comedy about refugees in Finland, which earned Aki Kaurismaki a Silver Bear for best director.

The jury award went to "Felicite," a film by French-Senegalese director Alain Gomis about a singer in a Congolese night club.

South Korea's Kim Min-hee received the best actress award for her role in "On the Beach at Night Alone," while Austria's Georg Friedrich was named best actor for "Bright Nights."