BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/02/19 04:11
LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Newcastle 2, Norwich 2

Huddersfield 3, Rotherham 2

Wigan 1, Wolverhampton 0

Ipswich 1, Brighton 1

Barnsley 3, Aston Villa 1

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Blackburn 1

Fulham 3, Nottingham Forest 2

Preston 2, Birmingham 1

Cardiff 4, Derby 3

Leeds 2, Bristol City 1

Reading 3, Brentford 2

Saturday's Matches

Preston 0, Wigan 0

Brighton 2, Barnsley 0

Burton Albion 2, Norwich 1

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Fulham vs. Bristol City

Reading vs. Huddersfield

Queens Park Rangers 4, Birmingham 1

Wolverhampton vs. Brentford

Cardiff 5, Rotherham 0

Leeds 1, Ipswich 1

Monday's Match

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Grimsby Town 0, Newport County 0

Accrington Stanley 4, Mansfield Town 4

Portsmouth 2, Blackpool 0

Leyton Orient 3, Plymouth 2

Luton Town 3, Hartlepool 0

Cambridge United 1, Yeovil 1

Crewe 2, Wycombe 1

Carlisle 2, Doncaster 1

Exeter 2, Notts County 2

Barnet 1, Morecambe 0

Crawley Town 3, Colchester 2

Stevenage 2, Cheltenham 1

Saturday's Matches

Grimsby Town 3, Mansfield Town 0

Plymouth 1, Hartlepool 1

Stevenage 1, Exeter 1

Cambridge United 3, Newport County 2

Cheltenham 2, Yeovil 0

Portsmouth 1, Barnet 1

Crewe 2, Blackpool 2

Accrington Stanley 2, Colchester 1

Luton Town 1, Doncaster 1

Morecambe 3, Crawley Town 1

Carlisle 2, Wycombe 1

Notts County 3, Leyton Orient 2

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Chesterfield 1, Gillingham 1

Fleetwood Town 2, Bradford 1

Sheffield United 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Millwall 2, Port Vale 0

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bury 0

Southend 2, Oxford United 0

Coventry 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Walsall 0, Scunthorpe 0

Peterborough 2, Shrewsbury 1

Oldham 1, Charlton 0

Northampton 2, Swindon 1

Bolton 1, Rochdale 0

Saturday's Matches

Northampton 2, Southend 2

Coventry 2, Gillingham 1

Millwall vs. Rochdale

Bolton 2, Bradford 2

Oxford United vs. Charlton

Bristol Rovers 1, Port Vale 1

Oldham 0, Swindon 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Walsall 2, Peterborough 0

Bury 2, Chesterfield 1

Shrewsbury 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Charlton 3, Rochdale 3

Scunthorpe 1, Sheffield United 1

England FA Cup
Saturday's Matches

Lincoln City 1, Burnley 0

Middlesbrough 3, Oxford United 2

Manchester City 0, Huddersfield 0

Millwall 1, Leicester 0

Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton 0

Sunday's Matches

Tottenham vs. Fulham

Manchester United vs. Blackburn

Monday's Match

Arsenal vs. Sutton United