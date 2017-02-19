BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Newcastle 2, Norwich 2
Huddersfield 3, Rotherham 2
Wigan 1, Wolverhampton 0
Ipswich 1, Brighton 1
Barnsley 3, Aston Villa 1
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Blackburn 1
Fulham 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Preston 2, Birmingham 1
Cardiff 4, Derby 3
Leeds 2, Bristol City 1
Reading 3, Brentford 2
|Saturday's Matches
Preston 0, Wigan 0
Brighton 2, Barnsley 0
Burton Albion 2, Norwich 1
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Fulham vs. Bristol City
Reading vs. Huddersfield
Queens Park Rangers 4, Birmingham 1
Wolverhampton vs. Brentford
Cardiff 5, Rotherham 0
Leeds 1, Ipswich 1
|Monday's Match
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle
|Tuesday's Matches
Grimsby Town 0, Newport County 0
Accrington Stanley 4, Mansfield Town 4
Portsmouth 2, Blackpool 0
Leyton Orient 3, Plymouth 2
Luton Town 3, Hartlepool 0
Cambridge United 1, Yeovil 1
Crewe 2, Wycombe 1
Carlisle 2, Doncaster 1
Exeter 2, Notts County 2
Barnet 1, Morecambe 0
Crawley Town 3, Colchester 2
Stevenage 2, Cheltenham 1
|Saturday's Matches
Grimsby Town 3, Mansfield Town 0
Plymouth 1, Hartlepool 1
Stevenage 1, Exeter 1
Cambridge United 3, Newport County 2
Cheltenham 2, Yeovil 0
Portsmouth 1, Barnet 1
Crewe 2, Blackpool 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Colchester 1
Luton Town 1, Doncaster 1
Morecambe 3, Crawley Town 1
Carlisle 2, Wycombe 1
Notts County 3, Leyton Orient 2
|Tuesday's Matches
Chesterfield 1, Gillingham 1
Fleetwood Town 2, Bradford 1
Sheffield United 0, Bristol Rovers 0
Millwall 2, Port Vale 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bury 0
Southend 2, Oxford United 0
Coventry 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Walsall 0, Scunthorpe 0
Peterborough 2, Shrewsbury 1
Oldham 1, Charlton 0
Northampton 2, Swindon 1
Bolton 1, Rochdale 0
|Saturday's Matches
Northampton 2, Southend 2
Coventry 2, Gillingham 1
Millwall vs. Rochdale
Bolton 2, Bradford 2
Oxford United vs. Charlton
Bristol Rovers 1, Port Vale 1
Oldham 0, Swindon 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Walsall 2, Peterborough 0
Bury 2, Chesterfield 1
Shrewsbury 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Charlton 3, Rochdale 3
Scunthorpe 1, Sheffield United 1
|Saturday's Matches
Lincoln City 1, Burnley 0
Middlesbrough 3, Oxford United 2
Manchester City 0, Huddersfield 0
Millwall 1, Leicester 0
Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton 0
|Sunday's Matches
Tottenham vs. Fulham
Manchester United vs. Blackburn
|Monday's Match
Arsenal vs. Sutton United