Kelly: Trump is working on "streamlined" travel ban

MUNICH (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says President Donald Trump is working on a "streamlined" version of his executive order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Kelly said Saturday at the Munich Security Conference that the original order, now halted by a court challenge, was designed as a "temporary pause" to allow him to "see where our immigration and vetting system has gaps."

He says Trump is now "contemplating releasing a tighter, more streamlined version" of the executive order limiting immigration. Kelly says this time he has a chance to work out a rollout plan for that order "to make sure that there's no one caught in the system" as they move from overseas to American airports.