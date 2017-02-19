IOC's Bach welcomes talk on 2024 and 2028 Olympic hosts pick

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach welcomes talk that two Summer Games hosts could be picked in September.

Bach tells The Associated Press, "I like it that people are talking in this way" about Olympic bidding, amid speculation Los Angeles and Paris could both get hosting rights for either 2024 or 2028.

Bach fueled the debate in December, saying the candidate process "produces too many losers."

The IOC president says on Saturday that ongoing speculation "may give us some ideas."

Los Angeles and Paris are 2024 Olympics bidders with Budapest, Hungary.

Budapest is seen as the outsider, and could withdraw next week after its mayor meets Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Asked if the IOC could arrive at September's vote with two candidates and two winners, Bach says: "There are many options."