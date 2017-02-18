The Latest: Trump tries to regain footing with Florida rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

10: 50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is out of Washington for the weekend. His plans include meetings at his Mar-a-Lago estate and a campaign rally in central Florida.

On Twitter Saturday, Trump touted his "many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House" and his "big" speech in Melbourne later in the day. He added: "A lot to talk about!"

Trump is trying to regain his footing following a series of crises that have threatened his young administration.

Trump may meet this weekend with potential candidates to replace his ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Trump's first choice to replace Flynn — retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward — turned down the offer.