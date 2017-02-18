  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/02/18 23:15
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Grimsby Town 0, Newport County 0

Accrington Stanley 4, Mansfield Town 4

Portsmouth 2, Blackpool 0

Leyton Orient 3, Plymouth 2

Luton Town 3, Hartlepool 0

Cambridge United 1, Yeovil 1

Crewe 2, Wycombe 1

Carlisle 2, Doncaster 1

Exeter 2, Notts County 2

Barnet 1, Morecambe 0

Crawley Town 3, Colchester 2

Stevenage 2, Cheltenham 1

Saturday's Matches

Carlisle vs. Wycombe

Notts County vs. Leyton Orient

Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town

Plymouth vs. Hartlepool

Stevenage vs. Exeter

Newport County vs. Cambridge United

Yeovil vs. Cheltenham

Portsmouth vs. Barnet

Crewe vs. Blackpool

Colchester vs. Accrington Stanley

Luton Town vs. Doncaster

Morecambe vs. Crawley Town

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Newcastle 2, Norwich 2

Huddersfield 3, Rotherham 2

Wigan 1, Wolverhampton 0

Ipswich 1, Brighton 1

Barnsley 3, Aston Villa 1

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Blackburn 1

Fulham 3, Nottingham Forest 2

Preston 2, Birmingham 1

Cardiff 4, Derby 3

Leeds 2, Bristol City 1

Reading 3, Brentford 2

Saturday's Matches

Preston vs. Wigan

Brighton vs. Barnsley

Norwich vs. Burton Albion

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs. Bristol City

Reading vs. Huddersfield

Queens Park Rangers vs. Birmingham

Wolverhampton vs. Brentford

Rotherham vs. Cardiff

Leeds vs. Ipswich

Monday's Match

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Chesterfield 1, Gillingham 1

Fleetwood Town 2, Bradford 1

Sheffield United 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Millwall 2, Port Vale 0

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bury 0

Southend 2, Oxford United 0

Coventry 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Walsall 0, Scunthorpe 0

Peterborough 2, Shrewsbury 1

Oldham 1, Charlton 0

Northampton 2, Swindon 1

Bolton 1, Rochdale 0

Saturday's Matches

Charlton vs. Rochdale

Scunthorpe vs. Sheffield United

Northampton vs. Southend

Gillingham vs. Coventry

Millwall vs. Rochdale

Bolton vs. Bradford

Oxford United vs. Charlton

Bristol Rovers vs. Port Vale

Oldham vs. Swindon

Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Peterborough vs. Walsall

Bury vs. Chesterfield

AFC Wimbledon vs. Shrewsbury

England FA Cup
Saturday's Matches

Lincoln City 1, Burnley 0

Oxford United vs. Middlesbrough

Manchester City vs. Huddersfield

Leicester vs. Millwall

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton

Sunday's Matches

Tottenham vs. Fulham

Manchester United vs. Blackburn

Monday's Match

Arsenal vs. Sutton United